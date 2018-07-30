Help on the way for families affected by ice and other drugs

A NEW $5.4 million program funded by the Government will help families in Maryborough break the hold of ice and other drugs.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said Bridges Aligned Service Inc will deliver the Breakthrough for Families program throughout the Wide Bay.

"Children in our community are at particular risk when a parent or family member has an addiction to ice or other illicit drugs," Mr Saunders said.

"We know that almost one- in-three children taken in to care by Child Safety has a parent who has used methamphetamine, usually ice, in the past 12 months.

"This drug causes rapid damage within families. Most of the harm is to children under the age of five, and usually happens less than a year after the parent starts using ice.

"These families need specialist help to get back to being the parents their children need."

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the program would include individual support sessions with families as well as public workshops and forums.

"It is about connecting them to support services so they have improved capacity to care for their loved ones, most importantly their children," Ms Farmer said.

Ms Farmer said the delivery of Breakthrough for Families will be supported by state-wide program resources, training and support for workers.