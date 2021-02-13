Helping a friend leads to night of terror for M’boro woman

The woman lunged at the victim with a knife.

Trying to help a friend let to one of the worst nights of Cindy Noffke's life.

She spoke to the Chronicle about the night of terror as her attacker pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to threatening violence with a knife.

She said that on the night of her birthday, Ngaire Alexis Miller turned up at her Maryborough home crying hysterically.



She told her that she wasn't speaking to her family and that she needed help with her mental health, but wasn't being taken seriously.

Ms Noffke said she made up a bed for her friend so she could stay for the night, telling Miller she would take her to get assistance for her mental health issues in the morning.

But the night soon turned sour.

Miller walked outside and found a jerry can with petrol used for mowing and doused herself with it.

She then told Ms Noffke she wanted to take a shower, but when they went back inside, Miller picked up a lighter, still covered in petrol.

Ms Noffke feared she would set herself and the home alight, but instead Miller threw the lighter to her.

Miller then had a shower and to two women sat together in the living room, where Miller started behaving normally.

But after talking for some time, Miller lunged at Ms Noffke.

Ms Noffke thought Miller was trying to punch her, but then realised she had a knife in her hands.

"It was surreal," Ms Noffke said.

"I'd just come out of a violent relationship and I was still kind of numb.

"It made me angry, no wonder people don't help people anymore."

Ms Noffke said she managed to fend Miller off until her housemate wrestled the knife off her.

Police then attended the property and arrested Miller.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of threatening violence at night.

Judge David Reid adjourned the sentence for Friday, February 19, citing the need for more up to date information for the sentence.

* If you need help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14