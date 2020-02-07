HELPING HAND: Bushfire fundraiser gets motoring

A FRASER COAST business has bushfire fundraising efforts motoring.

The Wide Bay Motor Group started afundraiser for the local Fraser Coast Rural Fire Service with $100 dollars from every car sold being donated.

The fundraiser was the idea of Wide Bay Mazada sales manager Ben Ireland.

Mr Ireland said with such devastation down south, he wanted local fire crews to be prepared for possible blazes on the Fraser Coast.

He said it was important to recognise the heroes fighting to contain fires and that his heart went out to the people down south.

Mr Ireland said the fundraiser was expected to raise $30,000 dollars for the local Rural Fire Service.

Wide Bay Motor Group sales manager Garth Drury said the fundraising initiative was “great for the community.”

Sales manager Gary Brenchley said the donations would help the Rural Fire Service to upgrade and get the equipment they need.

David Lukcas, another sales manager, said it was “great to get involved with the local Rural Fire Service.”