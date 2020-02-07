Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfire relief - (L) Garth Drury, Gary Brenchley, David Lukcas and Ben Ireland from Wide Bay Motor Group. Photo: Cody Fox
Bushfire relief - (L) Garth Drury, Gary Brenchley, David Lukcas and Ben Ireland from Wide Bay Motor Group. Photo: Cody Fox
News

HELPING HAND: Bushfire fundraiser gets motoring

Stuart Fast
7th Feb 2020 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRASER COAST business has bushfire fundraising efforts motoring.

The Wide Bay Motor Group started afundraiser for the local Fraser Coast Rural Fire Service with $100 dollars from every car sold being donated.

The fundraiser was the idea of Wide Bay Mazada sales manager Ben Ireland.

Mr Ireland said with such devastation down south, he wanted local fire crews to be prepared for possible blazes on the Fraser Coast.

He said it was important to recognise the heroes fighting to contain fires and that his heart went out to the people down south.

Mr Ireland said the fundraiser was expected to raise $30,000 dollars for the local Rural Fire Service.

Wide Bay Motor Group sales manager Garth Drury said the fundraising initiative was “great for the community.”

Sales manager Gary Brenchley said the donations would help the Rural Fire Service to upgrade and get the equipment they need.

David Lukcas, another sales manager, said it was “great to get involved with the local Rural Fire Service.”

fundraiser rural fire services wide bay wide bay motor group
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dangerous Coast intersection set for safety boost

        premium_icon Dangerous Coast intersection set for safety boost

        News Residents encouraged to have say on upgrade design

        M’boro police searching for stolen car

        premium_icon M’boro police searching for stolen car

        News The vehicle was locked and secured overnight

        ‘ABSURD’ ASSAULT: Teen handcuffed by boot camp leader

        premium_icon ‘ABSURD’ ASSAULT: Teen handcuffed by boot camp leader

        News The boy was left handcuffed for several hours after the man lost the keys

        Maryborough first to receive NDIS support team

        premium_icon Maryborough first to receive NDIS support team

        News ‘This team will begin engaging with local disability service providers’