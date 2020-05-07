Menu
Kevin Mitchell of Maryborough is keen to support small crop growers.
News

Helping hand for vegetable growers

Jocelyn Watts
7th May 2020 9:00 PM
SOME of the economic stimulus money Maryborough’s Kevin Mitchell received from the Australian Government recently is being used to support Wide Bay growers.

“It’s great to see the growers still going,” Mr Mitchell said.

“We’ve been given stimulus money so why not use it to help support them?”

Judith MacKellar and her stepmother Rebecca Preston are among the Maryborough people running roadside or frontyard vegetable stalls during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Judith and I drive from farm to farm to collect produce and on-sell to people in Maryborough and Hervey Bay,” Ms Preston said.

“We’re proud to be able to service the local community.”

“We get the lemons and mandarins from near Paradise Dam, pineapples and Bauple nuts from farms at Childers, and zucchinis, tomatoes and sweet potatoes from the Bundaberg region.”

