Helping hand for those looking to start their own business

LOOKING to start your own business?



You're in luck.



The Federal Government has announced a new initiative, with aspiring entrepreneurs and small business people across the Wide Bay now able to access practical assistance and support through a new Entrepreneurship Facilitator.



The Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre was successful in its application to offer the program to the region, which covers the Wide Bay-Burnett area including Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Gympie.



"The new facilitator will encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment, with a focus on providing support to mature-age people, but anyone wanting to start their own business can access the services," Mr Pitt said.



"We know that if you lose your job over the age of 50, it is harder and takes longer to get back into the labour market.



"Older Australians have a lifetime of skills and are often well placed to become successful entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneurship Facilitator will provide practical support, including tailored mentoring and referring people to services to help them start and run their own business.



"Helping people understand what's required to start or grow a small business, develop a marketing strategy, understand cash flow and develop a budget are just some of the services that facilitators can offer," member for Wide Bay Keith Pitt said.



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said Entrepreneurship Facilitators will be available across the region to connect people with services to help them start their own business.



"With a facilitator based in Gympie servicing Gympie, South Burnett and Cherbourg Council areas, and another in Bundaberg looking after the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Council areas, help is at hand to guide people through the process of getting their business of the ground," he said.



Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre manager Marcus McCormick said the team was excited to be delivering Entrepreneurship Facilitator Services across the Wide Bay Burnett region.



"This program provides a great opportunity to drive new business growth and will support those who are interested in establishing a business, to take the required steps to give them the best chance of success," Mr McCormick said.

