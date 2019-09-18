EDUCATION: Offering an alternative to mainstream schooling

BUILDING A FUTURE: Dale Hansen during the building of Carinity Education Glendyne's new middle school.

Alistair Brightman

NOT every child finds it easy to fit in at school.

When students struggle to thrive in a mainstream school, Carinity Education Glendyne offers an alternative solution.

The Hervey Bay school opened its doors in 1998, when five disadvantaged young men walked through its doors.

Now, 120 young men and women attend the school and help deliver positive educational outcomes for its students.

A statement from Carinity Education said traditional mainstream education, with large schools, large class sizes, and a one-size-fits-all approach could not hope to meet all individual needs.

Executive manager of Carintiy Education Services Christine Hill said ongoing stresses from the modern word was fracturing the traditional family unit.

"Many young people are experiencing trauma they don't have the ability to cope with and, in cases where families are breaking down, are missing a support network," Ms Hill said.

"The only other avenue for them is in the school environment.

"There are also the growing problems of cyber bullying, the wider accessibility of drugs, and an increase in mental health concerns among teenagers.

"Too many young people are finding themselves suspended, or excluded, from school without the cause of their behaviour being understood or dealt with effectively.

"Many young people are alienated because of behaviours or poverty.

"Mainstream education is important, but it doesn't fit everybody."

Growing demand for alternative education options have led to the creation of special assistance schools in Rockhampton and Gladstone, with Carinity Education planning on opening another five campuses over the next decade.

According to Glendyne principal Dale Hansen, what makes Carinity Education different is its focus on individualised solutions.

"We're in a fairly broken world and for a lot of young people their hopes and dreams for the future are very cloudy," Mr Hansen said. "Our focus is on positive relationships, partnering with students in their learning, and co-creating goals based on the students' perceptions of what they would like to achieve.

"Another major strength is our focus on community.

"We give young people the experience of belonging, and show them the opportunities out there are also for them.

It's about enabling a young person to develop belief, seize opportunities as they're presented, and transform their life from where it is at the moment to a more positive and better future."