Hollywood megastars snapped on Coast escape

IT WAS a star-studded weekend for the popular beach destination Double Island Point as A-list actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon stopped in for a getaway.

The pair were snapped by fans as they lapped up the warm weather down on the beach, looking positively relaxed.

This wasn't the first time the Thor star and Damon have enjoyed a holiday together recently.

Chris Hemsworth down on the beach at Double Island Point.

The Damon and Hemsworth families spent the Easter long weekend holidaying at Chris's home town of Byron Bay.

The two have actually been friends for quite some time.

"We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," Hemsworth told GQ back in 2014.

"Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."

Matt Damon snapped enjoying the sun at Double Island Point.

