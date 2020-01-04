Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moises Henriques (right) has rushed home to be present for the birth of his first child. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Moises Henriques (right) has rushed home to be present for the birth of his first child. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Henriques a late scratching after mad rush for baby birth

by Julian Linden
4th Jan 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SYDNEY Sixers captain Moises Henriques has left his teammates in the middle of training to dash back to Sydney for the pending birth of his first child.

Henriques got the news wife Krista had gone into labour while he was training with the Sixers in Coffs Harbour, so he ran from the field and headed straight to the airport for the first flight home.

"I am extremely nervous, excited, concerned and worried," Henriques said.

"I don't want to miss my child's birth. I don't like the thought of my wife being on her own during the experience of labour so I am in a massive rush to get home.

"But I am very excited about the prospect of becoming a father."

The Sixers had already made contingency plans for the sudden departure of their 32-year-old skipper, who will Sunday's Big Bash clash with the Adelaide Strikers.

Justin Avendano will replace Henriques in the 13-man squad, and Daniel Hughes takes over the captaincy.

"In terms of the team, they'll be absolutely fine," said Henriques, who married long-term partner Krista Thomas in a seaside wedding in Cairns in mid-2018.

"We have 11 leaders every time we step on the field for the Sixers, so I know they'll all stand up in these back-to-back games against the Strikers."

Moises Henriques and Krista Thomas on the red carpet of the 2014 Allan Border Medal presentation night. Picture: Brett Costello
Moises Henriques and Krista Thomas on the red carpet of the 2014 Allan Border Medal presentation night. Picture: Brett Costello

Paceman Josh Hazlewood will make his comeback for the Sixers after passing a fitness test in order to play.

Sydney Sixers squad to face Adelaide Strikers:

Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Josh Hazlewood, Dan Hughes (captain), Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
adelaide strikers bbl ben dwarshuis ben manenti dan hughes jack edwards jackson bird james vince jordan silk josh hazlewood josh philippe justin avendano lloyd pope moises henriques sydney sixers tom curran
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STINGER SURVIVAL: How to treat a marine sting

        STINGER SURVIVAL: How to treat a marine sting

        News It comes after another swimmer was stung off Fraser Island and investigations continue into whether the species responsible was a dangerous Irukandji

        Picking side in climate debate won't fix fire threat

        premium_icon Picking side in climate debate won't fix fire threat

        Opinion We need to stop acting like one argument cancels out the other.

        Dangers too high close to home to fight southern fire

        premium_icon Dangers too high close to home to fight southern fire

        News ‘We’ve had some fairly significant fires’

        Donations needed for fire-ravaged southern neighbours

        Donations needed for fire-ravaged southern neighbours

        News Appeal launched to collect essentials for fire victims