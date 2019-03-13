Henry's fighting spirit

ON A ROLL: Henry Rider bouncing his way to the Queensland Wheelchair basketball team.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: Four years ago, Henry Rider could not catch or bounce a basketball.

Fast forward to today and Henry, 17, is set to represent his state in wheelchair basketball in April.

He has been training with his coach, Michael Oxley and father Quentin to reach his goal of representing Queensland.

"Four years ago he couldn't bounce or catch a basketball,” Oxley said.

Henry does not give up easily and with many hours of training and hard work he kept improving.

"It took three years of working with Henry for him to be able to shoot a basket,” Oxley said.

Oxley worked with Rider to build up his physical strength and the co-ordination required for basketball fundamentals.

"Henry never gives up,” Oxley said.

Henry is passionate about his sport and what it does for him on and off the court.

"I just love it. It is a wonderful sport that is so inclusive. Everybody works together,” he said. Quentin said he was equally enthusiastic about what the sport did for his son.

"Henry works nearly every day on training and goes to the gym at least three times a week,” Quentin said.

In wheelchair basketball, athletes are categorised by disability from 0.5 at the highest level through to five.

Henry is classified as a level one athlete, meaning he has a high level of disability.

So far he has travelled all over Queensland to play his sport in various teams from Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and up to Rockhampton.

The Queensland Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association recently committed to a 12-month program on the Fraser Coast to encourage other athletes into the sport of wheelchair basketball.

With the roll-out of the new program on the Fraser Coast it seems the only travelling Henry will have to do is on the court.