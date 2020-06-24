Menu
Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour (right), Mary Heritage Carmel Murdoch and Town Crier Ken Ashford. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Herald has kept us connected

George Seymour
24th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
IT IS a terribly sad occasion to be holding the final edition of the Maryborough Herald.

For three decades, within the pages of this paper, the stories of our community have been told.

Through the Herald we have read about events, sporting contests, community issues and developments.

We have shared personal milestones, anniversaries, birthdays and deaths.

It has served our community so well in keeping us informed and connected.

It has contributed to what makes us a community.

In the years, decades and centuries to come historians will look back and see the best of Maryborough recorded in this paper.

Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the Herald over the years.

You have contributed enormously to the benefit of our community.

– George Seymour, Fraser Coast Mayor

history regional newspapers
