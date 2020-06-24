Menu
NEW CHAPTER: Mary Poppins (Carmel Murdoch) at Story Bank in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Herald takes lead role in city’s story

Jocelyn Watts
24th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
THE Portside group of museums and cultural destinations in Maryborough's Wharf Street extends its thanks to the Maryborough Herald for its continued support over three decades.

"We wish to take this opportunity to thank the Maryborough Herald for the many times it has represented our tourist attractions with stories and photographs," Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum director John Meyers said.

"There is no doubt this ongoing support and promotion has created additional local interest as well as interest from the rest of Queensland, Australia and overseas.

"Another growth area has been the number of school groups that have visited our interesting part of Maryborough and gained knowledge from the experience.

"The attractions included in our group are the Story Bank Maryborough (Mary Poppins), Gataker's Artspace, Bond Store, Customs House, Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum and the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial tours.

"Prior to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we were all looking towards a record year of attendances in 2020.

"However, while all closed for nearly three months, everybody is now operating again and all being well, it is anticipated the remainder of the year will see many locals and tourists through our doors once again.

"The transition from newsprint to (largely) online reading is no doubt disappointing to some people, but is another example of a change to meet the demands of modern technology.

"We look forward to a continued relationship with the Herald via the Fraser Coast Chronicle's online reading and the Courier Mail's regional reach."

