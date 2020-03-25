Here comes the ... virus

Owner of Delux Party Hire Craig Singleton has seen dozens of weddings and events postponed. Photo: Cody Fox

FOR Craig and Alison Singleton, the raft of new measures announced last night to further slow the spread of COVID-19 is dire.

With people now having to avoid birthday parties, barbecues and house parties, and weddings limited to five people and funerals limited to 10, the owners of Delux Party Hire in Hervey Bay are now faced with even tougher times.

In the last month, the business has had at least 24 cancellations of equipment booked for weddings and will now face even harder times with these new measures.

The business is still open but unless customers are after some equipment for a "party of two", Mr Singleton said it's going to be rough ride.

The last wedding they catered for was on Friday in Hervey Bay, just in the nick of time.

"It's hitting us pretty hard," Mr Singleton said.

The business was also a major supplier of marquess, tables and chairs for the Relish Food and Wine Festival that has now been postponed, but Mr Singleton has high hopes that it will be business as usual by the time the Touch Football Carnival comes around in July.

"Everyone is just in wait and see mode.

"We just have to keep our fingers crosses that it (touch carnival) goes ahead.

"We just have to keep the positives thoughts going."

Mr Singleton said the positive aspect was that most of the weddings and events have just been postponed and not cancelled.

"We will weather the storm and stay positive.

'It's a moving target … we just have to wait until it all blows over and unfortunately know-one knows when that is at the moment."

If any Fraser Coast residents would like a small disco or party at home with sound and lighting to brighten up the mood or a spit roast to feed the whole family, the two would only be too happy to help.

They also have slushie machines, food warmers and even a data projector and screen so that you can have your own outdoor movie night!

Give them a call on 4124 3500.