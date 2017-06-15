Here's an excuse to take advantage of Melbourne flights

Now that we have direct flights to Melbourne it's time to plan your trip to the culture city.

Whether you're a runner, love a good film or would prefer to enjoy a beer at the AFL, Melbourne has you covered.

We've created a list of five big events in the city during the winter months.

1. RUN MELBOURNE - July 30

If you love to run this is the event for you. Take in all the cities iconic landmarks and enjoy the buzz of the live entertainment when you join a crowd of thousands for the popular event.

2. MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL - August 3 to August 20

If you're a film fanatic the Melbourne International Film Festival is a must experience event. The full program will be released on July 11.

Tickets for selected events are on sale now.

Check out a sneak peek of the the program here: http://miff.com.au/program

3. OPEN HOUSE MELBOURNE WEEKEND - July 29-30

If you love Maryborough Open House you will love this winter event in Melbourne.

Take a walk through 200 buildings around the city open for the public.

There will be 89 new buildings this year.

For more information: http://www.openhousemelbourne.org/buildings

4. MELBOURNE DAY - August 30

Celebrating 182 years this year, you can learn all about the history of Melbourne with a range of different events including an official flag-raising ceremony, an annual Melbourne Day lecture about the city and you can even get free Melbourne birthday cupcakes.

For more information: http://www.melbourneday.com.au/

5. AFL GRAND FINAL - August

If you haven't experienced the AFL and you love footy, this is one to add to your agenda while visiting Melbourne in August.

Even if you don't follow AFL, the live action and atmosphere is worth the trip for footy fans.

For more information: http://www.afl.com.au/