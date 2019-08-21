Here's how to get up to $5000 for your community group

MONEY TALKS: Hervey Bay community groups have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $5000 from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

MONEY TALKS: Hervey Bay community groups have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $5000 from the Fraser Coast Regional Council. Nicole Zurcas

FRASER Coast community groups and organisations can now apply for Council grants to help them deliver community projects, events and environmental initiatives.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the council's grants scheme offer a range of opportunities for groups to apply for funding for projects, activities and events that build community skills, develop and maintain community infrastructure and meet identified community needs.

"Grants of up to $5000 per project are available for community groups and organisations to plan and deliver community based projects or events in the 2019/20 financial year," Cr Truscott said.

"Our most recent round of council community grants saw everything from air- conditioners, freezer units, automatic sliding doors and community centre landscaping supported while local events like rodeos, dances and musical perform- ances also received financial assistance from council.

"Council is pleased to see so many community-driven activities being organised across the Fraser Coast and we're keen to support community groups develop their facilities and events through these grant programs."

The 2019/20 Community Projects and Community Events Grants program is open now, with applications due in by September 8.

Cr David Lewis said council's 2019/20 Community Environment Grants program is now also open and will remain open until the pool of funds was fully allocated.

"Grants of up to $2000 per project are available to plan and deliver community based environmental projects in the 2019/20 year. Find out more at frasercoast. qld.gov.au/grants."