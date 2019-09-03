Here's how you can win a $5000 scooter package

Get your scoot on to win a $5000 scooter package this Sunday.

Get your scoot on to win a $5000 scooter package this Sunday. Alistair Brightman

SAFE use of mobility scooters and wheelchairs will be the focus of the 2019 Scooter/Wheelchair Convoy on Saturday, September 7.

Seniors liaison officer and convoy organiser Julie de Waard said participants could register from 8am on the day at Scarness Park on the Esplanade.

Once the paperwork is sorted, the convoy will travel down the shared cycle/walk path along the Esplanade to the All Abilities Playground and then turn back to Scarness Park for a celebration.

"These vehicles are very important; they enhance people's independence and mobility," Ms de Waard said.

The convoy also promotes awareness of scooters and wheelchairs using footpaths across the region.

Participants will attempt to improve on the Australian record for the longest scooter/mobility vehicle convoy which was set a couple of years ago.

"The Australian record stands at 80 scooters and wheelchairs in a convoy," Ms de Waard said.

This year Pride Mobility Products Australia is the major event sponsor and is offering a scooter package worth $5000 for a draw on the day.

Tickets are available now and can also be bought at the event.

The winner will be announced on the day following the convoy and you do not have to be present to win.

"The convoy, even though it is has a serious message to present, is also a bright and happy event," Ms de Waard said.

Groups are encouraged to register and to decorate their vehicles with a group theme.

Participants can either register on the day, or to make the process faster, pre-register by contacting the Halcro Street Community Centre on 4194 2441.

At Scarness park there will be entertainment and food available from the Hervey Bay Lions and Older Men Unlimited Group, which will top off the day by providing a nice atmosphere to catch up with friends and chat.