Here's a perfect way to plan your special day

GOWNS GALORE: Models will parade some of Hervey Bay’s best wedding gowns at the Fraser Coast Bridal and Formal Expo at the Hervey Bay PCYC on Sunday.

IF YOU thought finding the right person to spend the rest of your life with was hard, wait until you try to plan the wedding!

So much to do, so many details to tick off your list.

But fear not, this Sunday's Fraser Coast Formal and Bridal Expo at the Hervey Bay PCYC is the perfect solution.

With a huge variety of exhibitors under one roof, they are all there to give you the choices and information you need to plan your day.

PCYC events coordinator Jessica Barravecchio said there would be giveaways, raffles, fashion shows and even a mock wedding.

"It's an exciting day that is not to be missed," she said.

"Due to the busy time of year for businesses, we have 45 exhibitors who are all very excited to be having a stall on the day.

"We even have a few new comers this year."

With so many wedding vendors in the one place, blushing brides, grooms and students looking for formal wear can sort through the finer details of their special day, with photographers, cake decorators, celebrants, venue options and wedding planners available to chat to.