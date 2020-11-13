Here’s what is on across the Coast this weekend

Hervey Bay 100 - Simon Hearn goes back to back, breaking the time record in the process in 2019. Photo: File/ Cody Fox

NOT sure what to do this weekend?

There’s sport to watch, markets the visit, food to enjoy and outdoor activities happening across the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Saturday November 14

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Best of British Day at Arkarra

What: Arkarra Gardens is hosting the Best of British Day featuring great food and drinks in an old time music hall atmosphere.

Where: Arkarra Gardens

When: 10:30am to 3:30pm

Costs: $25

Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=652820 &

Fraser Coast Cricket

What: Round 7 of the Fraser Coast Cricket Seniors comp continues in Hervey Bay with Cavnish competing against Past Grammars and Bush Rangers taking on Ausrocks.

Where: Cavnish vs. Past Grammars is at Keith Dunne Oval. Bush Rangers vs. Ausrocks is at

LOT 100 Walkers Rd.

When: Both matches start at 11:30am.

Cost: Free entry

Sunday November 15

Hervey Bay 100

What: The Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 is a long course triathlon consisting of a two kilometre swim, 80 kilometre bike and 18 kilometre run. It takes place along the beautiful foreshore of the protected waters of Hervey Bay and is run by the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club.

Where: Scarness Park, Scarness, Hervey Bay

When: Preperations for the race start at 5:00am and the race starts at 6:15am.

Cost: Free entry

Nikenbah Markets

What: Visit the Nikenbah Markets for a Sunday morning of food, fresh produces and many more items for sale.

Where: 14 Nikenbah-Dundowran Road, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 43rd gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

Note: Registrations for this event can be made on the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.

Maryborough Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair

What: Check out the multitude of antiques available at the Maryborough Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair with 30 stalls featuring vintage items, furniture, militaria, glass and much more.

Where: Maryborough City Hall

When: 9am to 4pm

Cost: Free entry, but optional gold coin donation to Artbank Australia’s Homeless Program.