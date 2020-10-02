Here’s what’s on across the Coast this long weekend

Food n Groove Fridays - Israel,5, and Kylah,8, McKenna from Brisbane.Photo: Alistair Brightman

HERE’S what’s on this long weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Whether its enjoying street food, markets or finding a diamond in the rough at a swap meet, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

Friday October 2

Food and Groove Fridays

What: A diverse vibrant program of events celebrating the Fraser Coast and its unique natural environment and heritage.

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba

When: 4pm to 9pm

Cost: Free, tickets can be booked here.

Saturday October 3

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Fraser Coast Street Food & Craft Beer Festival

What: Travel to Arkarra Gardens for street food paradise, with gourmet hotdogs, loaded chips, barbecue ribs and many more meals available. Wash it down with craft beer and cocktails available on site.

Where: Arkarra Gardens, 28 Panorama Drive, Dundowran Beach

When: 12pm to 5pm

Cost: $20, tickets can be booked here.

Wide Bay Premier League Round 14

What: Round 14 of the Wide Bay Premier League kicks off with KSS Jets clashing with Bingera FC at the Hervey Bay Sports Club.

Where: Hervey Bay Sports Club, 133-149 Tavistock St, Torquay

When: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

Sunday October 4

Nikenbah Markets

What: A family and pet friendly market where you can buy your regular fruit and veg, plants, gifts, clothing, handmade items and much more.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Hervey Bay

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free Entry

Susan River Gel Ball open day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 39th gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

Note: Bookings can be made through their Facebook page.

Both Days

Maryborough Swap Meet

What: Travel to Maryborough Showgrounds and find your next treasure at the Maryborough swap meet.

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park, 23349 Bruce Hwy, Maryborough West

When: 6pm October 3 to 12pm October 4

Cost: Free entry