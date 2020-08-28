Here’s what's on around the Coast this weekend

Both Days

Maryborough Open Gardens

What: Need inspiration for your next big garden project? Check out Maryborough Open Gardens featuring beautiful landscapes from across the Heritage City.

Where: Various locations. A list of the gardens can be found here.

When: Town Gardens Saturday August 29, 9am to 4pm. Country Gardens, Sunday August 30 9am to 4pm.

Cost: Free entry

Note: Due to coronavirus restrictions, there is a maximum of 30 people in a garden at any one time under Queensland Health directives.

Queensland Motocross Championships

What: Start your engines for the Queensland Motocross Championships. The day will feature 250 riders going head to head in racing action and will feature some of Australia's best riders.

Where: Dundowran Park, 210 Dundowran Rd, Hervey Bay

When: All day August 29 and August 30

Cost: $10 entry for adults, $5 entry for children and free entry for children under two.

Saturday August 29

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Wide Bay AFL Round 8

What: Two Wide Bay AFL matches kick off in Hervey Bay this Saturday. Bay Power AFC takes on Brothers Bulldogs AFC at Keith Dunne Oval and Hervey Bay Bombers takes on Across the Waves AFC at Norm Mclean Oval.

Where: Bay Power vs. Brothers Bulldogs at Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan. Hervey Bay Bombers vs. Across the Waves at Norm Mclean Oval, Wondunna.

When: 2pm both matches.

Cost: Free entry

Wide Bay Premier League Round 11

What: The Wide Bay Premier League continues in Maryborough, with Granville FC clashing with Across the Waves FC at Canning Park in Granville.

Where: Canning Park, Banana St, Granville

When: 6pm

Cost: Free Entry

Sunday August 30

Nikenbah Markets

What: A family and pet friendly market where you can buy your regular fruit and veg, plants, clothing, gifts, handmade items, homewares and much more.

When: 6am to noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah

Cost: Free entry