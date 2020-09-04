Menu
The Howard Country Markets on the morning of July 18. Photo: Stuart Fast
Whats On

Here’s what's on around the Fraser Coast this weekend

Stuart Fast
4th Sep 2020 6:08 PM
Saturday

 

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

 

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

 

Howard Country Markets

What: Check out the variety of market goods for sale at the Howard Country Markets.

Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard

When: 7am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

 

Wide Bay AFL Reserve Competition

What: Maryborough AFC takes on Bay Power AFC in round nine of the Wide Bay AFL Reserve competition.

Where: Port City Park, Corner of Ross St and Cardigan St, Granville

When: 11:45

Cost: Free entry

 

Wide Bay Premier League

What: Round 12 of the Wide Bay Premier league goes ahead with Granville FC clashing with Diggers FC.

Where: Canning Park, Granville

When: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

 

Sunday

 

CAPO 3 Lift National Qualifier

What: Turn out to witness amazing feats of strength at this powerlifting competition.

Where: 163 Pallas St, Maryborough

When: 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free entry for spectators

