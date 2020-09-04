Here’s what's on around the Fraser Coast this weekend
Saturday
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan's weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Howard Country Markets
What: Check out the variety of market goods for sale at the Howard Country Markets.
Where: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard
When: 7am to 12pm
Cost: Free entry
Wide Bay AFL Reserve Competition
What: Maryborough AFC takes on Bay Power AFC in round nine of the Wide Bay AFL Reserve competition.
Where: Port City Park, Corner of Ross St and Cardigan St, Granville
When: 11:45
Cost: Free entry
Wide Bay Premier League
What: Round 12 of the Wide Bay Premier league goes ahead with Granville FC clashing with Diggers FC.
Where: Canning Park, Granville
When: 6pm
Cost: Free entry
Sunday
CAPO 3 Lift National Qualifier
What: Turn out to witness amazing feats of strength at this powerlifting competition.
Where: 163 Pallas St, Maryborough
When: 10am to 4pm
Cost: Free entry for spectators