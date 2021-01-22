Here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend
Looking for things to do this weekend?
Why not go to one of these events across the weekend, there’s plenty of things to see and do on the Fraser Coast.
FRIDAY JANUARY 22
Food N Groove Friday
What: Spend Friday afternoon and evening at Food N Groove where you enjoy good food and good music at Seafront Oval.
Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay
When: 4pm to 9pm
Cost: Free entry
Tickets can be booked here.
SATURDAY JANUARY 23
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Live Music
What: Musician Neil Wenk will be performing at the Hervey Bay Boat Club this Saturday.
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club
When: 5:30pm
Cost: Free
SUNDAY JANUARY 24
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 52nd gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
ALL WEEKEND
Circus Rio Spectacular
What: The Circus Rio Spectacular is back in Hervey Bay showcasing acts from around the world and has multiple shows across the weekend.
Where: Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba
When: Saturday sessions are 11:00am and 7:00pm. The Sunday sessions are at 11:00am and 7pm.
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Tickets can be purchased here.