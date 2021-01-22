Here’s what’s on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Crowds enjoying the food and music at Food and Groove. Photo: Stuart Fast

Crowds enjoying the food and music at Food and Groove. Photo: Stuart Fast

Looking for things to do this weekend?

Why not go to one of these events across the weekend, there’s plenty of things to see and do on the Fraser Coast.

FRIDAY JANUARY 22

Food N Groove Friday

What: Spend Friday afternoon and evening at Food N Groove where you enjoy good food and good music at Seafront Oval.

Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay

When: 4pm to 9pm

Cost: Free entry

Tickets can be booked here.

SATURDAY JANUARY 23

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Live Music

What: Musician Neil Wenk will be performing at the Hervey Bay Boat Club this Saturday.

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 5:30pm

Cost: Free

SUNDAY JANUARY 24

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 52nd gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

ALL WEEKEND

Circus Rio Spectacular

What: The Circus Rio Spectacular is back in Hervey Bay showcasing acts from around the world and has multiple shows across the weekend.

Where: Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

When: Saturday sessions are 11:00am and 7:00pm. The Sunday sessions are at 11:00am and 7pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary. Tickets can be purchased here.