Here’s what’s on this weekend across the Fraser Coast

URANGAN PIER MARKETS: Lisa Barlow of Barlow Farms displays two fresh Pineapples at the Urangan Pier Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

Saturday September 26

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

New art exhibitions

What: Four new art exhibitions will open at Gatakers Artspace this Saturday. They are Memories in Miniature, Hallowed Ground, Pro Found Dog Studio and Drawn To Life.

Where: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough

When: 10am to 2pm

Cost: Free entry

Sunday September 27

Brooweena Museum Markets

What: Take a trip to the community of Brooweena to experience the museum markets.

Where: Smith Cr, Brooweena

When: 8am to 8pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 38th gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

Note: Bookings can be made through their Facebook page.

Qmunity Gays Picnic

What: An LGBTQI+ picnic welcoming new and old friends to catch up to enjoy a picnic, activities and conversations. BYO food or BBQ and chairs.

Where: Small Park on the waters edge at the end of Walker St, Maryborough

When: 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Free