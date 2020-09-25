Here’s what’s on this weekend across the Fraser Coast
Saturday September 26
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
New art exhibitions
What: Four new art exhibitions will open at Gatakers Artspace this Saturday. They are Memories in Miniature, Hallowed Ground, Pro Found Dog Studio and Drawn To Life.
Where: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough
When: 10am to 2pm
Cost: Free entry
Sunday September 27
Brooweena Museum Markets
What: Take a trip to the community of Brooweena to experience the museum markets.
Where: Smith Cr, Brooweena
When: 8am to 8pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 38th gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
Note: Bookings can be made through their Facebook page.
Qmunity Gays Picnic
What: An LGBTQI+ picnic welcoming new and old friends to catch up to enjoy a picnic, activities and conversations. BYO food or BBQ and chairs.
Where: Small Park on the waters edge at the end of Walker St, Maryborough
When: 12pm to 3pm
Cost: Free