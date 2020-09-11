Here’s what’s on this weekend
HERE’S what's on around the Fraser Coast this weekend.
Saturday August 12
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Low and Slow BBQ Masterclass and Banquet
What: Arkarra Gardens Low and Slow BBQ Masterclass and Banquet is back and will teach aspiring cooks to uses smokers, select meat, preparing, trimming, seasoning and barbecuing.
Where: Arkarra Gardens Cafe Restaurant, 28 – 34 Panorama Drive, Dundowran Beach
When: 10am to 3pm
Cost: Tickets cost $90. Bookings can be made here.
AFL Wide Bay Round 10
What: Round 10 of the AFL Wide Bay season continues when Bay Power AFC and Hervey Bay Bombers clash at Keith Dunne Oval.
Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Walkers Rd, Urangan
When: 2pm
Cost: Free entry
Wide Bay Premier League Round 13
What: Sunbury FC takes on Granville FC in Round 13 of the Wide Bay Premier League
Where: Federation Park, Banana St, Maryborough
When: 6pm
Cost: Free entry
Sunday August 13
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 36th gel ball skirmish open day and it’s a full day of outdoor adventure.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
Note: Bookings can be made through the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.