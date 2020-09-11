Menu
Football action continues this weekend. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Here’s what’s on this weekend

Stuart Fast
11th Sep 2020 3:20 PM
HERE’S what's on around the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Saturday August 12

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and is one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally hand crafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Low and Slow BBQ Masterclass and Banquet

What: Arkarra Gardens Low and Slow BBQ Masterclass and Banquet is back and will teach aspiring cooks to uses smokers, select meat, preparing, trimming, seasoning and barbecuing.

Where: Arkarra Gardens Cafe Restaurant, 28 – 34 Panorama Drive, Dundowran Beach

When: 10am to 3pm

Cost: Tickets cost $90. Bookings can be made here.

AFL Wide Bay Round 10

What: Round 10 of the AFL Wide Bay season continues when Bay Power AFC and Hervey Bay Bombers clash at Keith Dunne Oval.

Where: Keith Dunne Oval, Walkers Rd, Urangan

When: 2pm

Cost: Free entry

Wide Bay Premier League Round 13

What: Sunbury FC takes on Granville FC in Round 13 of the Wide Bay Premier League

Where: Federation Park, Banana St, Maryborough

When: 6pm

Cost: Free entry

Sunday August 13

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 36th gel ball skirmish open day and it’s a full day of outdoor adventure.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35

Note: Bookings can be made through the Susan River Gel Ball Facebook page.

