Here’s where you can order Uber Eats in Hervey Bay

A LIST of Hervey Bay restaurants offering Uber Eats delivery has been revealed as the popular service launches in the city.

Enzo’s on the Beach, Su Jus Bar, Pie and Pastry Paradise, and Meemee Sushi and Chicken will all offer Uber Eats delivery from today.

Hervey Bay is one of four Australian cities to join the Uber Eats fold, alongside Wagga Wagga, Bunbury and Palmerston.

A statement from Uber Eats said the app could help restaurants drive demand to their brick and mortar businesses.

“As more and more Australians look to holiday close to home, having an Australia-wide platform visitors are already familiar with makes sense,” the statement read.

“Restaurants in regional cities will today be able to build their digital shopfront to showcase delicious food to tens of thousands of locals and visitors alike.”

The Uber Eats app gives hungry customers the option of having food delivered, or having it ready for pick up.