'Here's your coffee': Cody has you covered

WHEN you order your coffee at Cody's Coffee Shack, don't be alarmed if you're greeted by a beaming young face.

"Welcome to Cody's, here's your coffee," is what you can expect to hear from four-year-old Cody Stevens, the son of shop owner, Troy.

Mr Stevens opened the doors of Cody's Coffee Shack in Hervey Bay three weeks ago.

The decision to launch his own coffee shop came after his relationship with his partner ended.

Beach Shack summer vibes in Scarness - Anna Shepherdson, Cody Stevens and Cody's Coffee Shack owner Troy Stevens. Valerie Horton

Now a single dad, Mr Stevens knew he needed a job which was flexible to ensure he could care for his son.

"I'm now a single dad and that's part of what motivated me to do this," he said.

"It's something I've always had in the back of my mind but it was a little unexpected."

Prior to living in Hervey Bay, Mr Stevens worked on a beef cattle property in South Australia.

With the belief Hervey Bay was an ideal family town, Mr Stevens made the move and life as he knew it changed completely.

"I came up here not knowing what I was going to do," he said.

"I didn't have many qualifications with a farm background so things have definitely changed.

"There was a local coffee shop here which I went to quite a few times.

"(The owner) asked what I do and I said I chase cows around and he said he might have something for me because farmers are good workers."

FRESH FACE: The inspiration behind the name of Cody's Coffee Shack, Cody Stevens. Valerie Horton

It didn't take long for Mr Stevens to then open his own business.

When it came to naming his business, the choice was easy.

"Cody's the boss, it's named after him," he said.

There's a little bit of history used in the construction of the Shack which Mr Stevens built himself.

Materials from the Torquay boat ramp were used as flooring while materials from Maryborough Railway have a new use as a bar styled table.

On the esplanade in Torquay right across from the beach, it's a relaxing spot to enjoy a drink and a snack.

"Come and chill at Cody's," he said.

"It's got a relaxed, chilled and beachy atmosphere."