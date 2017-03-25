Heritage and history attracts tourists to Maryborough

MARYBOROUGH's rise in popularity is the result of a combination of factors according to Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone.

The Heritage City was named as one Queensland Tourism's stars after it recorded a huge surge in tourist bookings for the Easter holidays, according to leading travel website Wotif.com.

Mr Stone said he believed Maryborough's popularity was largely thanks to the promotion of its architectural and historical values.

"We have character in Maryborough which is what I'm most proud of,” Mr Stone said.

"We have so much to offer. We're an iconic Queensland location for architecture and history.

"There's a good group of people working hard towards building the profile (of the town).”

Maryborough was labelled "the new Noosa” as hotel figures skyrocketed 75% for the holiday compared in the space of 12 months.

That sharp increase may be just the beginning for the home of the Mary Poppins Festival, Relish, and the Technology Challenge, as RV-friendly status opens the door to even more visitors.

"That will drive some of it, but social media also has a lot to do with it.

"(Promotionally), it allows us to broadly disseminate information to a global audience - we've still got people watching Tech Challenge videos.

"Facebook is one of those places these experiences can be shared widely.”

Mr Stone praised Fraser Coast Tourism and Events for their efforts, but also issued the region's tourism body another challenge: ensure the rise continues in future.