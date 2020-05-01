Heritage buildings rates cut approved by council

THE owners of heritage buildings such as the Federal Theatre in Howard and the Post Office Hotel in Maryborough have received a $500 rates discount.

In total 11 properties qualified for the discount as part of the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s commitment to providing rates discounts to Local Heritage property owners.

According to a report put before council, there had been 12 applications, but one did not meet the requirements at initial eligibility assessment.

The Local Heritage Register Rates Policy was first adopted in 2014 to provide rates concessions to Local Heritage property owners who took action to preserve, restore or maintain the heritage significance of their homes or buildings.

Two new heritage incentive policies were adopted in January,