Heritage buildings tell stories

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour learn something interesting facts from Father Ted, aka Ted Michie on St Mary's Convent and Chapel which will be part of the Maryborough Open House and Gardens. Boni Holmes

STRANGE noises and auras in photos are just a few of the quirky stories Father Ted, aka Ted Michie, has been told while giving tours of the St Mary's Convent.

The former convent located at St Mary's Primary School will be open this weekend for the Maryborough Open Homes and Gardens.

The school is the longest continuous running primary school in the state opening in the 1840s and Father Ted has a wealth of knowledge and history to share.

The school's Year 6 teacher said former principal Luke Brown passed on most of the knowledge when they opened the building for ghost tours.

"There are rooms where people tell me they feel different temperatures," Mr Michie said.

The convent will be one of more than 25 buildings open to public.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the annual event recognised and celebrated Maryborough's unique history and heritage.

He said the event allowed people to explore and learn about our history through the unique heritage structures.

"We have such a wealth of historic buildings," Cr Seymour said.

"Each building tells a different story about Maryborough and Queensland.

"Exploring the buildings can give you a tangible touch to its history."

There will be 19 addresses to visit on the Saturday and 17 gardens on Sunday.

Greg and Dot Smyth will open their Oakhurst garden for this year's Open Gardens on Sunday. Boni Holmes

Cr Seymour said the gardens showcased what plants we have in the region's sub tropical climate.

"There is a range of cottage gardens to grand gardens going down to the river."

Some of the gardeners will have plant sales, refreshments and demonstrations, while other activities including cemetery tours, guided tours of Maryborough City Hall and backstage tours of the Brolga Theatre are also being planned.

Now in its eighth year, Maryborough Open House is one of the longest running open house programs in Australia, with 5000 people visiting buildings and 2700 visiting gardens in 2018.

To coincide with Maryborough Open House, Gatakers Artspace will showcase the stories of the Fraser Coast community through objects - such as a piece of furniture, a favourite toy, or an object that has been passed down through the family - during an exhibition running until September 29.

Open House is being held on Saturday, September 21 from 10am to 4pm while Open Gardens is on Sunday, September 22 from 9am to 4pm.

More information is available at ourfrasercoast.com.au /open-house and by following Maryborough Open House on Facebook.