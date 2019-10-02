Menu
PRIME POSITION: Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and QCWA state president Christine King outside the Story Bank in Maryborough.
CONFERENCE CENTRAL: New event added to Heritage City calendar

2nd Oct 2019 9:29 AM
FROM everything Mary Poppins to attracting the Pylon Racing Model Aircraft World Championships, the Heritage City is cementing its reputation as the perfect place for a major event.

Just ask the Queensland Country Women's Association, which will host its State Conference in Maryborough after a successful bid from the organisation's Burnett Division.

About 300 delegates will fill the Brolga Theatre October 19 to 24 to discuss and determine issues of importance to rural, regional and remote communities.

Queensland state president Christine King said advocacy was one of the QCWA's core activities.

"We lobby governments as well as local community and special interest groups to raise awareness of key issues, helping facilitate change and positive outcomes at the grass roots level," she said.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said events played an important role in the cultural, social and economic development of a region.

"(Events) bring visitors to our area to spend money with local businesses and gain an appreciation of our cultural diversity, unique lifestyle and vibrant community," he said.

Cr Seymour will host a themed mayoral reception for delegates.

This year's conference will include an expo of QCWA members' work including cookery, photography, dressmaking, public speaking, essay writing, floral art, crochet and knitting.

There will also be workshops and a market stall.

Burnett branch president Tamara Stephensen Stephensen said although QCWA was nearing its 100th anniversary, membership continued to appeal to women from all walks of life, all ages and occupations

"Maryborough and Tinana groups are more than 70 years old," she said.

"Our Burnett Division has branches in Gootchie, Tiaro, Maryborough, Tinana, Pt Vernon, Pialba, Urangan and Howard."

Some of the resolutions passed from previous State Conferences include advocating for more cats eyes on country roads, designated parking for the visually-impaired and safety improvements at rail-crossings on remote roads.

