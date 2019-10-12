Heritage City making its mark on state's exports

Macadamia nuts have proven to be a popular Maryborough export.

Macadamia nuts have proven to be a popular Maryborough export. Marc Stapelberg

QUEENSLAND'S agriculture industries are becoming a major export driver and the Heritage City is playing its part.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the region's sugar and macadamia nut industries were important employers and growing export markets created opportunities for agricultural businesses to expand.

"Maryborough is a great producer and I am sure it will continue to grab the opportunities of exporting our goods to the world," Mr Saunders said.

"Innovation is a great driver of this success, and the Palaszczuk Government has been a big supporter of agricultural businesses looking to achieve big things on the world stage.

"Programs such as the Growing for Queensland Export Grants and Rural Economic Development Grants are real, practical supports that are helping our farmers take on the world."

Sugar products and honey were in the state's top 20 agricultural exports, generating $129 million each year.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said $5.7 billion worth of Queensland beef had been served around the world in 2018-19.

"That's an increase of around 18 per cent on the previous year, which is fantastic news for our graziers who are continuing to do it tough with the drought," Mr Furner said.

"We're also seeing an expansion of the feedlot industry here in Queensland, as farmers continue to look to fatten cattle on grain during these dry conditions.

"Having a strong feedlot sector, means Queensland continues to supply high quality steaks and other beef products to countries around the world even when our pastures are in short supply."

Meat exports were also among the state's top 20 agriculture exports to Asia last financial year.