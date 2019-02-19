Menu
TOP OPS: Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done with vice-captains Samson Yates and Samantha Ireland and captains David Fletcher and Tayah Stevens.
TOP OPS: Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done with vice-captains Samson Yates and Samantha Ireland and captains David Fletcher and Tayah Stevens. Alistair Brightman
Heritage City's high school punches above its weight

19th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
MARYBOROUGH State High School has proven it's got what it takes to stand among some of the state's best schools.

The Heritage City school ranked 84th out of more than 500 schools across the state for its percentage of students who achieved an OP rank between one and five.

It is one of the few state schools in Queensland to make the top 100 and one of the top-performing state schools in the Wide Bay region.

Principal Simon Done said teachers adopted an approach that involved providing plenty of support for students in their desired courses.

"It's about making sure every student is in the right lane of the highway,” Mr Done said.

"We've shown Maryborough is on par with any school in Queensland.

"Every student in grade 12 received a Queensland Certificate of Education for the fourth year in a row... (and) a dozen students received early learning offers for university.''

Mr Done also credited the co-curricular programs held at the school, including sport events and the popular student-run festival FraserPop, in helping students stay engaged with their courses and achieve high OP results.

"It's about developing and empowering our kids,” he said.

"To do that, you've got to value them as an individual and not just as a number or subject line.''

