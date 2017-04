MARYBOROUGH'S oldest hockey club is turning 80 this year.

Colts Hockey Club will celebrate the milestone in July.

The club is inviting past players to join them for a weekend of celebrations.

On July 14, the evening will involve men's and women's hockey games, with the Saturday consisting of an official dinner at the Maryborough RSL.

On Sunday, a barbecue will be held at the club's Tinana clubhouse.

Call 0408 761 941 or 0409 594 696 for more information.