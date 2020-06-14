HERITAGE HOLIDAY: Explore Maryborough’s reopened history

FRASER COAST residents and visitors are being encouraged to explore Maryborough’s historic Portside Precinct as it reopens from this weekend following the further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Visiting the Bond Store, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said Maryborough’s Portside Precinct offered a range of experiences including cafes, museums and historical collections, inspiring art and beautiful Queens Park, one of Australia’s first botanic gardens.

“With the easing of coronavirus restrictions from the start of the month, it’s meant more people can travel to our region and more people are able to visit our wonderful tourist attractions at the one time,” he said.

Council reopened the Bond Store, Gatakers Artspace and Story Bank on Saturday June 13. The privately operated Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum reopened last week.

“The museums allow visitors to step back in time and learn about our military and portside history, while the Story Bank – which opened a year ago – showcases Maryborough’s unique link to Mary Poppins and the magic of storytelling.

Customs House will remain closed for essential building maintenance, the Portside cafe and Restaurant is also reopening seven days a week from June 13.

“I encourage both residents and visitors to check out everything that is on offer at the Portside Precinct – it really is a special place,” Cr Seymour said.

The new government guidelines still require gatherings to be limited to up to 20 people, rising to 100 people from 10 July and bookings are essential.

“As restrictions ease, it’s important we all continue to practice good hygiene, abide by physical distancing guidelines and follow the advice of health authorities to keep ourselves and others safe,” he said.

More details about Maryborough’s Portside Precinct is available at www.ourfrasercoast.com.au.