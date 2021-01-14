HERITAGE HOLIDAY: Tourists visit region in record numbers

DESPITE the COVID-19 pandemic, record numbers of tourists are visiting Maryborough’s heritage attractions like the Story Bank, Bond Store and Gatakers Artspace.

The Story Bank hosted over 1500 visitors in December 2020 with 200 people visiting the attraction on December 31.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the region loved welcoming visitors and showing them what the region had to offer.

“By reading the visitor book at the Maryborough Story Bank we get an invaluable insight into how much people from across the country enjoy Maryborough.”

“It’s bringing people to the region, it’s keeping them here, they’re supporting the local economy.

“It’s been so satisfying to see tourism do so well last year, we see Australians holidaying in their backyards … There’s so much potential from heritage tourism.

“There’s people who have visited Maryborough who have never been here before, they’ll tell their friends and I think 2020 has given us an enormous platform for 2021 it terms of attractions that are available.”

“We’ve seen there is an amazing appetite from Brisbane to Rockhampton to visit our area, people are driving into area and spending longer time here than they used to.”

Visitor numbers also increased for the Bond Store, experiencing 147 per cent more visitors last year while Gatakers Artspace experienced a 93 per cent increase in visitors.

Cr Seymour was confident the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Brisbane would not put off travellers coming to Maryborough.

He said Council was working with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events to build upon this success and bring more tourists from South East Queensland to the Fraser Coast.