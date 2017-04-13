Heritage listed M'boro building targeted by vandals

THE owners of a 120-year-old Fraser Coast building say the historical site is vandalised about "once a month".

Paddy and Coral Stephensen own the former Dominion Flour mill on Kent St, Maryborough, and said they had spent thousands of dollars trying to keep vandals out of the old building.

Paddy Stephensen with smashed louvres in the top floor of the old flour mill on Kent St. in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

The most recent attack happened on Sunday afternoon about 3pm, as Mr Stephensen was watching the football.

This time, those responsible had broken two doors and a wall, as well as smashed glass on the ground.

Although the couple in their 70s do their best to clean up after the mill is broken into, pentagrams and tags have been spray-painted onto the floor and the walls.

Mr Stephensen said he once found a bong in an upstairs level of the mill.

Paddy Stephensen with a doorway that vandals smashed their way through at the old flour mill on Kent St. in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

In the past year, police have charged 328 people in Maryborough and 535 in Hervey Bay for property damage offences.

To try to prevent their property from getting damaged, the Maryborough couple have installed barbed and electric wire fencing and nailed shut most of the doors, but Mr Stephensen said the problem was getting worse.

"They just seem to find another way in," Mr Stephensen said.

"No matter what we do, they just bash or squeeze through."

Paddy Stephensen at the old flour mill on Kent St. in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

Inside the locally heritage-listed building lies broken glass, pigeon droppings and exposed asbestos in some areas.

Mr Stephensen said the vandals must not realise how dangerous it could be in the old structure.

"Coral and I, our concern is that one day someone will get hurt, seriously hurt," he said.

"The ones that I've seen running [away from the mill] have been mostly teenagers."