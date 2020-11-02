'Hermit nation': World's disbelief at Aus

The world appears to be flabbergasted by Australia's crushing response to COVID-19, while the virus causes mayhem across the rest of globe.

Articles published internationally overnight highlighted our monumental success, reporting that yesterday was first day of no community transmission cases of virus in 145 days.

The New York Times ran a piece saying Australians now embrace the isolation they tried to escape for so long, but that our rules are so strict they've essentially turned us into a "hermit nation".

The author wrote that our rules were so strict they "seem like something out of China or North Korea".

"The virus has turned this outgoing nation into a hermit. Australia's borders are closed, internationally and between several states." the author wrote.

"Rather than chafing against isolation, though, Australians these days are more willing to smile in the mirror. Island living looks like a privilege when the world is pestilent. "

American current events opinion website Business Insider said we had a an advantage over most countries from the start.

"It's an island with relatively low population density," they wrote. " But its rules were still far stricter than in many other countries."

Australia's success comes amid sharp rises across the rest of the globe.

The US reported 99,321 new Covid-19 cases today - the highest single day number of cases recorded for any country to date. It marks an alarming jump of almost 11,000 more cases compared to yesterday.

Meanwhile the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a national lockdown after passing one million coronavirus cases, and France is recording around 50,000 new cases daily.

'Hermit nation': World's astonishment at Aus

The world appears to be flabbergasted by Australia's crushing response to COVID-19, while the virus causes mayhem across the rest of globe.

Articles published internationally overnight highlighted our monumental success, reporting that yesterday was first day of no community transmission cases of virus in 145 days.

The New York Times ran a piece saying Australians now embrace the isolation they tried to escape for so long, but that our rules are so strict they've essentially turned us into a "hermit nation".

The author wrote that our rules were so strict they "seem like something out of China or North Korea".

"The virus has turned this outgoing nation into a hermit. Australia's borders are closed, internationally and between several states." the author wrote.

"Rather than chafing against isolation, though, Australians these days are more willing to smile in the mirror. Island living looks like a privilege when the world is pestilent. "

American current events opinion website Business Insider said we had a an advantage over most countries from the start.

"It's an island with relatively low population density," they wrote. " But its rules were still far stricter than in many other countries."

Australia's success comes amid sharp rises across the rest of the globe.

The US reported 99,321 new Covid-19 cases today - the highest single day number of cases recorded for any country to date. It marks an alarming jump of almost 11,000 more cases compared to yesterday.

Meanwhile the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a national lockdown after passing one million coronavirus cases, and France is recording around 50,000 new cases daily.



'How good!': PM weighs in on historic day

The Prime Minister has pleaded with Australians to stay "COVIDsafe" despite the country registering zero community cases in the past 24 hours.

"Well done Australia," he tweeted. "How good! Let's keep it that way. We've seen here, and are seeing again overseas, how quickly this virus spreads, so please stay COVIDSafe."



Greg Hunt celebrates doughnut day

As Australia recorded zero locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 today, Health Minister Greg Hunt has posted a celebratory video on his Twitter page.

In it, he thanked health workers and the public for our efforts in suppressing the virus.

"It's been an enormous national effort and it's a huge national achievement. There's more to be done, but I just want to say to all of our health workers, thank you. To our public health workers and officials, thank you," Mr Hunt said.

"To the Australian public, above all else, the deepest of thank yous for what has been the hardest of years but the most significant of achievements."



Credlin blasts hotel quarantine inquiry

Sky News Host Peta Credlin's says there has been a "cover-up" in Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry - ahead of an hour-long documentary on the debacle tonight.

She said the major issue which needed to be addressed was the way in which the Coate Inquiry has gone about "finding the truth".

In the special event 'Deadly Decisions,' she interviewed "two whistle blowers" who were heavily involved in hotel quarantine and put key submissions to the Coate Inquiry which were ignored.



"One in particular put 500 pages of legal documentation that was received but never formally tendered in evidence," she said.

"Is it going to be a truth telling inquiry, or is it going to be a whitewash. "If politics is crook, then at least our justice system finds the truth. This will be the real test."

'Deadly Decisions: Victoria's Hotel Quarantine Catastrophe' premieres at 8pm on Sky News.



Queensland's crushing border call

Freshly after being re-elected, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed she will stick with her plan to keep the state's borders closed to Sydney and Victoria until at least the start of December.

Asked at a media conference today whether there would be any change to the border policy in the near future, Ms Palaszczuk said they would continue to review borders at the end of the month as they have done throughout the pandemic.

"That's exactly what I've said to the people of Queensland, I've been entirely consistent on this and we will do whatever (Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette) Young says, her health advice to keep Queenslanders safe," she said.

"I realise there are a lot of people out there who voted Labor for the very first time, who put their trust in me for the very first time, and I want to pay that respect back.

"I know that was a very tough call for a lot of people, but a lot of people stopped me in the street…and they said 'thank you for keeping us safe'."

Ms Palaszczuk said the news overnight that the UK was going back into lockdown showed what could happen if strong measures weren't taken to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"I mean that's going to take a huge toll on their economy. You can't have an economy if you can't control the health virus," she said.

WA Premier will reintroduce hard border if necessary

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan says he "will not hesitate" to reintroduce the state's hard border or put the brakes on the "controlled" border plan if COVID-19 circumstances change.

On Friday, he announced a significant shift in border rules from November 14.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, he described it as a "cautious and considered step".

"At every stage, I've been guided by the expert health advice," Mr McGowan said.

"All this year, we've seen how quickly things can change and I will not hesitate to adapt our measures to protect the health of Western Australians.

"This includes reintroducing the hard border or delaying our move to the controlled border.

"Many of our strong and stringent measures will continue including our international border and strong controls at our ports - something I fully support."

He said his parents and brother live in New South Wales.

"It's been difficult not knowing when I will see them again," the Premier said.

Under the new plan, travellers from NSW and Victoria will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in a suitable approved premise and be tested for COVID-19 on day 11.

Quarantine-free travel will be allowed from the very low risk jurisdictions of Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT.

One new coronavirus case in WA

Western Australia has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, WA Health said the infected person is a female traveller who returned from overseas and is in hotel quarantine.

Queensland announced one case in quarantine today while New South Wales reported four cases in quarantine.

Victoria's hotel quarantine program has been suspended since August.

Sunday is the first day since June 9 (that's almost five months, or 145 days) that no locally transmitted coronavirus cases have been detected in a 24-hour reporting period anywhere in Australia.

'Human pandemic' icon for WA emergencies

Australians are used to seeing maps with various icons during an emergency including flames to represent the bushfires last summer.

But Western Australia's crisis website Emergency WA now features an icon for "human pandemic", allowing people to locate COVID-19 hotspots in Perth should an outbreak occur.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said the "new COVID-19 warning system" was a joint development between his department and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

"What we have done is customise the Emergency WA website which has been so successful in issuing community warnings for a range of emergencies," Mr Cook said.

"The site delivers real-time information during events like bush fires, cyclones and floods.

"The platform can now be used to provide geographically targeted information to communities affected by localised outbreaks of COVID-19.

"We don't expect it to happen. Obviously, we hope we won't have to use it. This is new ground for everyone."

Australia's plan to manufacture COVID vaccine

Australia will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine this month if all goes to plan, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt.

The government hopes to have rolled out the vaccine to every Australian by the end of 2021.

Mr Hunt also revealed the priority list for the vaccine, subject to cabinet approval, with healthcare workers and elderly Australians set to get the vaccine first.

This will then be closely followed by "essential workers". It's unclear who qualifies for the role of an essential worker.

It's expected the first doses will be available as early as March next year.

- By Alex Turner-Cohen

One new virus case in Queensland

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in quarantine.

There were no locally acquired cases in the 24-hour reporting period, continuing the trend from Victoria and New South Wales on Sunday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the person acquired COVID-19 overseas and the case was detected in hotel quarantine.

Four coronavirus cases were reported in hotel quarantine in NSW.

Originally published as 'Hermit nation': World's disbelief at Aus