Hero saves unconscious Nolan's workmate from 500kg angry cow

A NOLAN Meats worker has been hailed a hero after he jumped into a yard with a raging cow to save a co-worker who had been knocked unconscious and was being repeatedly stomped by the animal.

Keeley Webb, 26, who works in the stock team at Nolan Meats was hit hard by the rogue cow on Tuesday, after it started acting aggressively.

His mother, Natalie Webb, who pieced the story together from witnesses, has no doubt her son would not be alive if his co-worker, Ben Kereopa, had not courageously stepped in to distract the 500kg angus.

The cow knocked him (Keeley) to the ground and knocked him out cold and was stomping on his head and body over and over," Mrs Webb said.

"Ben went in there to save Keeley - it turned on him and he got stomped on as well."

After hours in the emergency department, both men were released with minor injuries, with Mr Kereopa needing stitches to the back of his head.

"Even though he (Keeley) has a hoof mark around his eye and an egg on the back of his head, his CT scan cleared of him of any injuries," Mrs Webb said. "When you count the marks on his body, back, legs and head, I'm just gobsmacked. That cow could have killed either of them. For both of them to come out virtually unscathed is a miracle."

Mrs Webb said the mateship culture at Nolan Meats had been the perfect work environment for her son who was autistic, where he was respected and had a reputation as a calming influence on the cattle.

"I know accidents happen," she said. "For me as a mum with a special needs child working in an environment where you worry about how people are going to treat your child in the mainstream, it just makes your heart swell that he's got so many mates."

Nolan Meats director Tony Nolan said the incident was under investigation, and he was proud of his staff for looking after each other.