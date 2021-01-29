Hero who tried to save couple out of work

The heroic tow truck driver who tried to save the couple killed in the Brisbane crash is now dealing with the financial and emotional fallout from the tragedy after it left him unable to work.

Daniel Edie's truck was hit first by the allegedly stolen vehicle in the horrific Alexandra Hills crash that killed Kate Leadbetter, 31, and Matty Field, 37, while on his way to another accident, according to his sister Samantha Rasborsek.

The "humble" driver tried to help the couple, who died along with their unborn child while walking their dogs in the alleged hit-and-run by a 17-year-old boy on Australia Day.

Heroic tow truck driver Daniel Edie is facing financial problems after his vehicle was impounded by police after it was hit by an allegedly stolen car in the Alexandra Hills crash. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Not only did he try to help the deceased and injured he also immediately went into automatic mode and diverted traffic away from the scene and stayed and cleaned up the accident scene," said Mr Edie's sister.

"We are extremely lucky and grateful that he only received cuts and bruises and no serious physical injuries but the mental and emotional impact is greater then we can imagine for him."

Ms Rasborsek said her brother was now out of work because his truck has been impounded as police evidence, so she has set up a GoFundMe page to help him pay his bills and support his family.

She told news.com.au that Mr Edie works for her parents' small business, Reliable Towing, so this will affect them financially too, adding that the family "have no idea how long it will take to get him back on the road."

Mr Edie bravely tried to help Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter, the couple killed in the Brisbane crash while walking their dogs, his sister said.

She said that while Mr Edie was physically OK he was "still dealing with it mentally".

Ms Rasborsek said it wasn't clear when the truck will be released so he can make a claim on insurance, or whether it would pay out enough to buy a new truck, and she said the customised order could take months.

It means Mr Edie was likely to be "without an income for months while trying to get over the anguish of the accident".

Ms Rasborsek said her brother didn't know she had set up the fundraising page "as he's a very humble person that wouldn't like the attention".

She said her father was now "working double in the only remaining truck to keep the company afloat in an already difficult time".

Ms Rasborsek said that as a tow truck driver, her brother sees accidents more than most people, but it was different to be personally involved.

Mr Edie's son Jeremee shared the fundraising page on Facebook, adding, "my dad is never one to ask for help from anyone and will always sort things out on his own."

He said his father was "always there for anyone that needs help" and asked anyone who could not donate to "just please make sure you look out for people when they need help even if it's just a chat".

The tow truck driver helped to clean up at the scene after he was allegedly hit by a 17-year-old boy. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Edie was left with cuts and bruises and is dealing with the mental effects of his involvement in the horror crash, his sister said. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Her fundraising page has already raised $5,146, well beyond its $1,000 goal.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to the Queensland Government asking for laws around juveniles to be tightened after the tragic incident.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she joins the families of the victims and the community on their quest for answers.

"All of the agencies will get to the bottom of what actually happened here but at the end of the day, two people have tragically lost their lives in suburban Brisbane," she told Sunrise on Thursday morning.

"No one wants to see that happen. I don't want to see that happen, the community doesn't want to see that happen."

The 17-year-old alleged driver from Waterford West in Logan, who was on bail at the time, is now facing murder charges.

He was remanded in custody on Wednesday and the case is due to return to the Children's Court in March.

You can donate to the fundraising page for Daniel Edie here.

Originally published as Hero who tried to save couple out of work