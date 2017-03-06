‘Heroic’ country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys’ rant

MARRIED At First Sight's jilted groom Andrew has landed himself in hot water with fans and fellow grooms, who are branding him the new series villain, after a shocking display on a "boys' night" in last night's episode.

The 38-year-old firefighter made fun of everything about his "wife" Cheryl - from her hair extensions to her intellect - before making a lewd gesture, leaving two of his co-stars wildly unimpressed.

Fans were quick to applaud Ipswich man Simon and Maryborough cowboy Sean, who both voiced their disgust at Andrew and the other guys' behaviour.

Andrew trashes Cheryl behind her back. Channel 9

"I don't think Cheryl deserves to be spoken about in such a manner," Simon said.

"Put it this way, I'm not there with a beer in my hand clinking glasses saying 'yeah, yeah boys, tell 'em off, bag the sh*t out of her.' No way."

Sean also stuck up for Cheryl, then later revealed how angry he was about the whole thing.

"I was very unimpressed tonight. They're not the sort of people I want to be around with - have a bit of respect. It wasn't the night I had planned. It was all about bagging Cheryl, and I thought it was pretty f**king sh*t actually," he said.

Simon & Sean have demonstrated themselves to be upstanding gentlemen. Pity we can't say the same for the rest!!! #9Married #MAFS — stacy_djg (@stacy_djg) March 5, 2017

There was a wave of support for the pair online following the interaction.

The entire species that is men owe any chance they ever get to the likes of Sean and Simon #9married #mafs — ❤️ (@at_rhi) March 5, 2017

At the same time, viewers were unleashing on Andrew, who is now vying with fellow groom Anthony for the title of series villain.

it's sad that Andrew convinced Cheryl he's willing to give the relationship another go and then he acts like this behind her back #9Married — Athena (@AthenaVidoni) March 5, 2017

"Have lost all respect for Andrew, I think there's prob [sic] a damn good reason for him being in the first place!" one user tweeted.

Another pointed out that Andrew now looks as bad as Anthony, who last night labelled his partner Nadia "frigid": "Andrew and Anthony are on the wrong show. Should be on Australias [sic] biggest LOSERS!"

Meanwhile, Cheryl herself opened up about the "degrading" comments during an interview on Today this morning.

"I'm all for a bit of banter, but not to take it that far and be degrading," she said.

"I wish I was a fly on the wall for that boys' night."