Joshua James Rodgers has been honoured for his bravery when an armed offender threatened restaurant staff in Maryborough.
News

Hero's courage during restaurant knife threat

John Weekes
by
7th Mar 2018 6:12 AM

A BRAVE man disarmed a knife-wielding intruder at a fast food restaurant.

Joshua James Rodgers has been honoured at the Australian Bravery Decorations for his heroic actions in Maryborough.

In February 2016, an unknown woman entered the restaurant where Mr Rodgers was working.

She walked past the front counter, into a staff-only area, and stood next to him at the bench.

"As he began to question her, the woman, who was very agitated, grabbed a knife off the counter and returned to the front of the shop,” a Government House citation read.

Instead of running away, Mr Rodgers confronted and followed the intruder.

"Mr Rodgers immediately followed her as he heard one of his colleagues yelling.”

The intruder then approached one of Mr Rodgers's colleagues, the knife raised above her head.

A struggle ensued, and Mr Rodgers came to his colleague's aid.

He seized the attacker's wrists, telling her to drop the knife.

"He then forced the knife away from his colleague causing the knife to fall to the ground,” the citation added.

But the attacker then grabbed yet another staff member, and started assaulting her.

The woman's partner then approached and grabbed her arms from behind.

Eventually the intruder was subdued.

Medals were bestowed on courageous people at at the Investiture Room in Government House, Brisbane, on Tuesday.

Eleven of the 20 recipients were current or former Queensland Police Service staff.

Governor Paul de Jersey presented the awards to people from across Queensland and northern NSW.

The Governor thanked and praised all the award recipients for their valour. -NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily
