Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Hervey Bay 100 to name new naming rights sponsor

Matthew McInerney
by
6th Mar 2018 6:04 AM

A major change is coming for the one of the Fraser Coast's most popular community events.

The Hervey Bay 100 will today announce the Beach House Hotel as it's new naming rights sponsor.

It is understood the parties agreed to a three-year deal. 

Photos
View Gallery

The Beach House Hotel swooped after foundation sponsor Hog's Breath and the Hervey Bay 100 parted ways after seven years. 

The event, which incorporates Barge2Beach ocean swim, Super Saturday's shorter triathlons, and the titular race - a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run - will be held on the weekend of November 17-18, 2018.

Go to www.hb100.com.au for more information.

Photos
View Gallery

Related Items

fcsport hervey bay 100 multisport mecca
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Snake bite on Fraser Island

Snake bite on Fraser Island

News A person has reportedly been bitten by a snake on Fraser Island.

  • 6th Mar 2018 8:46 AM
Tributes flow for young woman killed in crash

Tributes flow for young woman killed in crash

News The woman was just 20-years-old.

Thief who ransacked rehab centre forgiven

Thief who ransacked rehab centre forgiven

Crime Most of the property he stole was never recovered.

Thief ransacked rehab centre after residents left for church

Thief ransacked rehab centre after residents left for church

Crime He entered 11 rooms and stole people's personal belongings.

Local Partners