Hervey Bay 100 to name new naming rights sponsor

A major change is coming for the one of the Fraser Coast's most popular community events.

The Hervey Bay 100 will today announce the Beach House Hotel as it's new naming rights sponsor.

It is understood the parties agreed to a three-year deal.

The Beach House Hotel swooped after foundation sponsor Hog's Breath and the Hervey Bay 100 parted ways after seven years.

The event, which incorporates Barge2Beach ocean swim, Super Saturday's shorter triathlons, and the titular race - a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run - will be held on the weekend of November 17-18, 2018.

Go to www.hb100.com.au for more information.