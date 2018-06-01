Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HALF DISTANCE: This year's Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 will include a half-distance, 50km event, for the first time.
HALF DISTANCE: This year's Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 will include a half-distance, 50km event, for the first time. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Hervey Bay 100 to include new half-distance event

Matthew McInerney
by
1st Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay 100 organisers will unveil its newest event this morning, with the addition of a half-distance event to the region's biggest multisports carnival.

The Chronicle can reveal the inclusion of a new 50km race for the first time, in which athletes will complete a 1km swim, 40km bike and 9km run.

Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 organiser Jeffrey Morris said the inclusion of the half-distance race was in response to growing demand for a slightly shorter race.

"You can have couples where one may be a high-performing long distance athlete and their partner comes but isn't prepared for the 100km distance,” Morris said.

"We sometimes forget that aspect, that it's a huge athletic effort to finish the Hundy.

"But we've had people asking for this event, which can act as a stepping stone (to the 100km feature race).”

It is planned the 50km race runs at the same time as the 100km feature race.

Entries to the first 50km event will open soon, though the field will initially be limited to just 50 athletes.

The 50km event, for which a naming sponsor is expected to be revealed shortly, adds to a jam-packed weekend suited to multisport athletes of almost any ability. The Huntingdale Super Saturday targets young and beginner triathlets, while the enormously popular Knigfisher Bay Resort Barge2Beach will return after a successful debut last year.

Like "Hervey Bay 100” on Facebook or go to hb100.com.au for more info.

fcsport hervey bay 100 multisport mecca triathlon triathlon queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Call to action after spate of savage attacks

    premium_icon Call to action after spate of savage attacks

    News Sharon Barber is scarred for life after her beloved dog Panda was savagely mauled at her feet during their morning walk

    Dog ripped from owner's arms and killed

    Dog ripped from owner's arms and killed

    News The 15-year-old Maltese cross died in her arms

    Maryborough paint store won't close after all

    premium_icon Maryborough paint store won't close after all

    News 'I feel everything happens for a reason.'

    DOG ATTACK: Man, dog attacked on morning walk

    premium_icon DOG ATTACK: Man, dog attacked on morning walk

    News The man was hospitalised for four days following the attack

    Local Partners