Hervey Bay 100 winner claims IRONMAN South America title

IRONMAN: The woman responsible for the greatest individual female performance in Hervey Bay 100 history has continued her dominance at the international level.

Sarah Crowley, the 2017 world long distance triathlon champion, was unstoppable on her way to victory in the open women's race at the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 on November 18.

She finished in a blistering time of 3hrs 44min 38sec to cut 15 minutes off the previous record, set by Kym Coogan, the only three-time winner of the event, in 2015.

Crowley, one of the world's premier athletes, used the Hervey Bay 100 as preparation for her tilt at the IRONMAN South American Championship at Mar del Plata, Argentina, and she did not diappoint.

She finished the race in 8hrs 20mins 17sec, three minutes ahead of the United Kingdom's Susie Cheetham.

SAVE THE DATE: The 2019 Hervey Bay 100 will be held on November 23-24.