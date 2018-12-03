Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sarah Crowley wins the Hervey Bay 100.
Sarah Crowley wins the Hervey Bay 100. Cody Fox
Sport

Hervey Bay 100 winner claims IRONMAN South America title

Matthew McInerney
by
3rd Dec 2018 3:26 PM

IRONMAN: The woman responsible for the greatest individual female performance in Hervey Bay 100 history has continued her dominance at the international level.

Sarah Crowley, the 2017 world long distance triathlon champion, was unstoppable on her way to victory in the open women's race at the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 on November 18.

She finished in a blistering time of 3hrs 44min 38sec to cut 15 minutes off the previous record, set by Kym Coogan, the only three-time winner of the event, in 2015.

Crowley, one of the world's premier athletes, used the Hervey Bay 100 as preparation for her tilt at the IRONMAN South American Championship at Mar del Plata, Argentina, and she did not diappoint.

She finished the race in 8hrs 20mins 17sec, three minutes ahead of the United Kingdom's Susie Cheetham.

SAVE THE DATE: The 2019 Hervey Bay 100 will be held on November 23-24.

beach house hotel hervey bay 100 ironman ironman south america sarah crowley triathlon
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Top 10 excuses for skipping community service

    premium_icon Top 10 excuses for skipping community service

    Crime QUEENSLAND Corrective Services has released their top 10 excuses for not complying with parole orders and some serious whoppers have made the list.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    premium_icon Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    Environment RESIDENTS details his 'nightmarish' flee from the Deepwater fires

    Relief for struggling Fraser Coast families this Christmas

    Relief for struggling Fraser Coast families this Christmas

    Community GIFTS to go to families in need.

    Local Partners