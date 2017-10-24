Hervey Bay Aldi to get a new look

HERVEY Bay Aldi will get a fresh new look as the store prepares to undergo a major renovation next month.

The store will be closed from November 5 to 16 for work on new shelving, energy efficient chillers and a more modern look.

An Aldi Australia spokeswoman said the new look would not lead to higher prices.

"We're excited to be undertaking these upgrades and welcome the community to visit our new store from November 16and share their feedback about the store experience," the spokeswoman said.

Shoppers can visit Aldi Urangan for all of their grocery needs, which is located at 725 Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan.

Aldi Hervey Bay will continue to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.