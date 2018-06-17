Menu
Hervey Bay among top solar postcodes in Australia

Blake Antrobus
17th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
WIDE Bay cities are leading the way in renewable energy, with a new report naming Hervey Bay as one of the top solar postcodes in Australia.

Clean Energy Australia's 2018 report placed Hervey Bay second on the list of solar postcodes in Australia, with about 9,673 solar panels generating a capacity of 31,637 kilowatts.

Bundaberg is first with 11,060 solar panels generating about 38,975kw - the highest in the state.

The report identified eight out of the top 10 postcodes were in Queensland.

"On a state-by-state basis, around 42 per cent of the nation's total storage installations are in New South Wales, with 19 per cent located in Queensland, 17 per cent in Victoria and 11 per cent in SA," the report states.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the listing was a good indication of how seriously Hervey Bay residents took solar energy.

"It's not surprising we're leading the pack, the population of Hervey Bay is really taking up solar," Cr Seymour said.

"People see that it's affordable.

"The community has really led the way in terms of getting solar into their homes, that's why we're second in the nation."

The new comes in light of several major solar developments tipped for the Fraser Coast.

Plans for a 400.67ha solar farm at Munna Creek, near Bauple, were approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council in January.

Another project at Susan River, under the management of solar developer Esco Pacific, achieved financial close earlier this year.

The $175 million project is expected to be completed by 2019, with about 150 workers hired to install the farm's 350,000 solar panels.

A $210 million solar farm will also be constructed in Childers.

Two other projects in North Aramara and Teebar are awaiting a start date.

