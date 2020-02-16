Hervey Bay Aquathlon Hervey Bay Aquathlon run swim run success

RUN SWIM RUN: The Hervey Bay Aquathlon at Seafront Oval on Saturday afternoon was a great success. Photo: Alistair Brightman

AQUATHLON: Toby Powers powered home in steamy, humid conditions on Saturday afternoon to win open men’s race five in the Hervey Bay ­Aquathlon.

He did the 3km run, 1km swim and 3km run event in an impressive time of 40.32 minutes.

It was hard work for Powers who used the aquathlon as preparation for the upcoming Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships this weekend, also at Hervey Bay.

“It was hot and humid today and when we hit the water for the swim leg, it was warm which made it a challenge,” Powers said.

“Doing the aquathlon was different because the transition involved running and swimming.”

Hervey Bay Triathlon Cub president Damien Cook said there was a good turn-out of participants.

“We had good numbers on the day and it was hot and humid for them but they just punched through and put in a great effort,” Cook said.

There were 70 competitors from various ages with 45 seniors and 25 juniors.

Aquathlon at Seafront Oval – Niomie Dodd crosses the finish line in the intermediate womens race. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Open women’s winner Kristy Price has only recently started doing triathlons and aquathlons.

“I do shift work and training can sometimes be a challenge,” Price said.

She did the three legs in 44.02 minutes and enjoyed the challenge the aquathlon presented her with.

“The training has paid off and I do a lot of it during the day,” she said.

“It was a warm day and the water heat actually made it difficult to swim in.

“But I was determined to put in the best I could and win my category this afternoon.”

CATEGORY RESULTS: U12 Boys Oliver Pratt. U14 Girls Olivia Grundy. U14 Boys Colton Blyth. U16 Girls Mackenzie Grundy. U16 Boys Dylan Smith. Intermediate Female Lucy Mudge. Overall Female Kristy Price. Overall Male Toby Powers. 17-29 Female Sharni Speranza. 17-29 Male Toby Powers. 30-39 Female Kristy Price. 40-49 Female Jo Elvish. 40-49 Male David Knight. 50+ Male Craig Elvish