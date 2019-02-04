Menu
Marijuana plants founds inside the home at Julie Anne St, urraween.
News

Hervey Bay bedroom marijuana farm exposed

Annie Perets
by
4th Feb 2019 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARIJUANA grow house in a bedroom of a home on a quiet Urraween street was kept hidden from authorities for more than a year.

The sophisticated hydroponic set-up owned by Alexis Louise Kerr and Craig Andrew Dovey featured lighting, fans and an irrigation system to help the plants grow, a court has heard.

A search warrant conducted at the house at Julie Anne St in July uncovered 17 marijuana plants and 946g of loose marijuana, bringing their illegal project to a halt.

Kerr and Dovey, who are former lovers turned friends, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday to a number of charges including producing a dangerous drug and stealing electricity.

The court heard an addiction to marijuana was the driving force for the pair, who first were caught growing marijuana together in the late 1990s.

Defence barrister Phil Hardcastle said Kerr and Dovey, both 53, used marijuana for pain relief.

This was backed up by police finding butter impregnated with marijuana during the search warrant.

The court was told Dovey sustained serious injuries from a motorcycle accident and would rub marijuana on his joints.

Over their year-long most recent illegal project, the pair unlawfully used $9979 of electricity to cultivate the marijuana plants.

This was done by hooking up an unmetered supply connection to a switchboard, with the electrical job appearing to have been done by a professional, the court was told.

Prosecution made no allegations of the pair having grown the marijuana for a commercial purpose.

Kerr and Dovey were both sentenced to 12 months' jail, suspended for four years.

