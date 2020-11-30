Hervey Bay boat business wins top innovation award

Hervey Bay-based boat builder BtB Marine has been striving to improve environmental sustainability through innovation for many years, and last week at the 2020 Australian Marine Industry Awards, that passion was recognised when their Indigo Project 750ULR Ultra Long Range Workboat won the Most Innovative Commercial Marine Project or Service award. Chris and Eva Hough with their vessel.

A HERVEY Bay-based boat building business has been recognised for its environmental-friendly and innovative work at a recent awards night.

BtB Marine’s commitment to environmental sustainability was rewarded at the 2020 Australian Marine Industry Awards when its Indigo Project 750ULR Ultra Long Range

Innovative Commercial Marine Project or Service category.

“BtB Marine has always come from a philosophy of looking at better ways to build cost-effective vessels,” BtB Marine general manager Chris Hough said.

“Reliability and practicality are paramount issues for fleet operators, and our vessels continually deliver minimal maintenance downtime for them.

“Busy ports need reliable, efficient workboats to perform a wide range of duties, and BtB Marine’s vessels have been performing remarkably for many years.

“The 750 ULR design with the OXE Diesel Outboard is a versatile boat that can deliver a wide range of work, port security, border patrol and transfer operations cost-effectively, both with its initial cost and operating costs.

“We believe environmental issues are more important than ever and feel that small vessels lend themselves to these many and varied roles particularly well”.

According to David Good, CEO of the Australian Marine Export Group which hosted the Australian Marine Industry awards at the Southport yacht club, BtB Marine’s entry in the Innovation category made it an easy decision for judges.

“BtB Marine’s entry was one of the easier decisions, a very convincing submission and a worthy winner,” he said.

Fraser Coiast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the win was a big boost for regional manufacturing.

“There has never been a more important time for Australian manufacturing to stand up and demonstrate capability,” he said.

The Australian Marine Industry Award for Innovation is the second major national award that BtB Marine’s 750ULR workboat has won, also taking out the AusMarine award for the Best Multi-Purpose Workboat recently.