Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power to meet in local AFL derby

AFL: The next chapter in the Hervey Bay derby will be written this afternoon when the Bay Power hosts the Hervey Bay Bombers in round 17 Wide Bay AFL action at Keith Dunne Oval.

The Hervey Bay Bombers halted the winning streak of the high-flying Bay Power when they last met in Bundaberg a fortnight ago and will be wanting to inflict another defeat.

Bay Power won't be at full strength but coach Kristian Walton believes they are ready to match it with the Bombers.

"We will have a competitive team and it is a good opportunity for some players to stand up and put themselves in the mix for matches later in the season,” Walton said.

First bounce is at 4pm.

In the other match of the round, Brothers Bulldogs will host ATW in Bundaberg at 3pm.