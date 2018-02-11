Hervey Bay Bombers set the benchmark

TWO teams were left scoreless and another converted just two point-scoring chances, but nobody was disheartened by the first games of the inaugural AFL Wide Bay Womens competition.

Hervey Bay Bombers, Gympie Cats and The Waves strolled to big wins in their respective season-opening games, which highlighted the gulf in class and quality between the teams.

BOMBS AWAY: Hervey Bay Bombers may be the team to beat in the AFL Wide Bay Womens competition after an impressive shut-out win against Bay Power. Matthew McInerney

Despite being unable to earn a point, Bay Power players smiled, laughed and, in line with coach Jadon Fredericks' priority, had fun as more than 100 female Aussie rules players finally participated in a recognised, local competition.

For Bombers co-coach John Lewis, whose daughter Brooke played for Hervey Bay, it was the culmination of months of hard work.

The Bombers played Bay Power in several exhibition games last year, but players from both teams continued to train despite having no confirmed future games.

"They kept going at least one night per week during footy season,” he said.

"Once this season was confirmed we were lucky enough to keep half of that squad, but welcomed a lot more players.

AFL Wide Bay Womens: Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power at Norm McLean Oval. Matthew McInerney

"Most of the girls have already got sports skills, so we've just knuckled down on the basics (of AFL), and in some cases covered rules.

"We'd split into groups and work on kicking (but) we stepped up the skills in recent weeks.”

The Bombers looked every bit the classy side expected as they converted 26 scoring opportunities in the big win.

HERVEY BAY BOMBERS 10.16-76 (J. King 3, C. Burke 2, K. Baldwin, J. O'Toole, A. Schroen, L. Anderson, A. Clarke goals) def BAY POWER 0.0-0 at Norm McLean Oval, Hervey Bay.

GYMPIE CATS 11.12-78 (C. Cummings 6, T. Little 3, T. Thoroughgood, S. Lau goals) def MARYBOROUGH BEARS 0.0-0 at Six Mile Oval, Gympie.

THE WAVES EAGLES 9.16-70 (S. Carter 3, M. Smith 2, K. Blair, A. Allen, R. Wightman, E. Vicenzotti goals) def BROTHERS BULLDOGS 1.1-7 (L. Charlesworth goal) at Frank Coulthard Oval, Bundaberg.